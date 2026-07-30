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Guangdong JinShengLan breaks ground on 1,780 mm hot continuous rolling line

Thursday, 30 July 2026 11:28:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Recently, Guangdong Province-based Chinese private steelmaker JinShengLan Metallurgical Technology Co., Ltd. broke ground on Phase II, Zone III of its 8-million-mt-per-year high-quality special steel project, which includes a 1,780 mm hot continuous rolling line.

The 1,780 mm hot continuous rolling line now under construction is a key supporting upgrade project for JinShengLan's 8-million-mt-per-year high-quality special steel project. The project has a total investment of RMB 2.5 billion ($0.37 billion) and is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in November 2027. This expansion and renovation will be carried out within the existing site boundaries. By optimizing and adjusting the existing steelmaking and rolling lines, as well as procuring externally sourced billets, the project aims to increase the production capacity and product range of rolling products without adding new steelmaking capacity.

The main construction work includes the addition of two 150 mt VOD refining furnaces, two two-strand slab casters, and one 1,780 mm hot continuous rolling line (equipped with three reheating furnaces), along with supporting utilities such as power supply, water supply and drainage, and corresponding environmental protection facilities. Upon completion, the plant's total annual rolling product capacity will reach 8 million mt.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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