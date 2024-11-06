 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Net...

Net profit declines in Q3 2024 at Gerdau

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 22:56:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian Gerdau group posted a consolidated net profit of BRL 1.356 billion ($233.7 million) for Q3 2024, against BRL 1.592 billion achieved in Q3 2023.

Net sales declined by 1.8 percent to BRL 17.378 billion, the gross profit declined by 7.7 percent to BRL 2.577 billion, and the EBITDA declined by 8.1 percent to BRL 2.917 billion.

In volume, the production of crude steel increased by 6.3 percent to 2.978 million mt, while sales of steel products increased by 2.7 percent to 2.829 million mt.

In terms of business divisions of the group, considering Q3 2024, Brazil was responsible for 37.9 percent of the group’s net sales and 37.2 percent of its EBITDA, while North America had respectively 37.5 percent and 37.7 percent, South America had 8.2 percent and 7.5 percent, and the specialty steels business division had 16.4 percent and 17.6 percent.

According to the company, the Brazilian steel market continues to be challenged by high penetration of imported steel, despite the implementation of import quotas four months ago.

The approval, on October 18, of a 25 percent import tax for 11 families of steel products will cover 31 percent of its sales in Brazil, the company said, adding that it remains “actively participating, along with the Brazilian steel institute (IABr) in discussions with the Brazilian government to encourage new measures that bring more balance to the industry".

USD = BRL 5.80 (November 06)


Tags: Brazil South America Gerdau 

Similar articles

Rebar export price increases in Brazil during the last four weeks

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Brazil's Gerdau details its Capex of more than $1.0 billion

10 Oct | Steel News

Wire rod exports from Brazil remain in downtrend

09 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau updates CAPEX and EBITDA perspectives

03 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau will invest in another solar power plant in Brazil

30 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau to acquire ferrous scrap recycler in the US

18 Sep | Steel News

Brazil’s Gerdau and Petrobras to work on low-carbon solutions

10 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau confirms deadline for conclusion of HRC expansion in Brazil

02 Aug | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply in Q2 2024 at Gerdau

01 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price stable in two weeks

09 Jul | Flats and Slab