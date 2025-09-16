Gerdau workers initiate strike in Brazil

On Monday, September 15, employees at Gerdau’s Pindamonhangaba facility in the state of São Paulo commenced a strike action, following the company’s announcement of plans to lay off 400 workers as it prepares to cease cylinder production by year-end.

The union representing the work force reported that it had proposed alternatives, such as relocation or measures to preserve employment, but no negotiations were held.

In a statement, Gerdau attributed the decision to ongoing challenges within the Brazilian steel sector, specifically the high volume of imported steel impacting the industry.