 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau workers initiate strike in Brazil

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 03:08:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

On Monday, September 15, employees at Gerdau’s Pindamonhangaba facility in the state of São Paulo commenced a strike action, following the company’s announcement of plans to lay off 400 workers as it prepares to cease cylinder production by year-end.

The union representing the work force reported that it had proposed alternatives, such as relocation or measures to preserve employment, but no negotiations were held.

In a statement, Gerdau attributed the decision to ongoing challenges within the Brazilian steel sector, specifically the high volume of imported steel impacting the industry.


Tags: Brazil South America Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau warns Brazil’s steel sector faces collapse amid surging imports, idle capacities

16 Sep | Steel News

Brazil's steel industry is currently facing sustainability challenges

29 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau sells Várzea do Lopes mine, boosts sustainable operations at Miguel Burnier

14 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau improves financial performance in Q2, Brazil investments frozen, focus shifts to Europe

05 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Brazil slab prices remain unchanged from last week

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazil’s Gerdau secures financing for pipeline and scrap recycling project

25 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian rebar export price declines in four weeks

16 Jun | Longs and Billet

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines from last week

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Brazilian rebar export price declines in four weeks

16 May | Longs and Billet

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

14 May | Flats and Slab