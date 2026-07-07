NDRC: Full list of ‘Two Major’ construction projects for 2026 completely releases

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced that the third batch of the ‘Two Major’ construction projects for 2026 has recently been issued, with RMB 193.5 billion ($28.4 billion) allocated from ultra-long-term special treasury bonds. With this issuance, the full list of the ‘Two Major’ construction projects for 2026 has now been completely released.

Since the beginning of this year, the NDRC, in conjunction with relevant industry authorities, has arranged a total of RMB 800 billion to support 1,417 major projects, covering key areas such as scientific and technological innovation, ecological conservation and restoration of the Yangtze River basin, major transport infrastructure along the Yangtze River, urban underground utility networks, major water conservation projects, the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, quality upgrading of higher education, and the "Three-North" Shelterbelt Program (the large-scale ecological shelterbelt construction program implemented by China across the three regions of Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China).