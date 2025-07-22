 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s shipbuilding output decreases by 3.5 percent in H1

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 10:33:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 24.13 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 3.5 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).  

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 44.33 million dwt, decreasing by 18.2 percent year on year. As of the end of June this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 234.54 million dwt, up 36.7 percent year on year.     


Tags: China Southeast Asia Construction 

Similar articles

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.1% in March

23 Apr | Steel News

China’s FAI in transportation down 5.66 percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News

Construction starts on 210 key projects in Chongqing on March 25

27 Mar | Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China up 0.2% in December

20 Jan | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.15% in January

02 Feb | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 6.2 percent in Jan-Apr

16 May | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 5.8 percent in Q1

19 Apr | Steel News

Fitch expects Chinese construction sector to grow 1.8 percent in 2020

11 Jun | Steel News

58.4% of big road and waterway projects in China resume construction

03 Mar | Steel News

Average residential housing price in China down 0.24% in Feb from Jan

03 Mar | Steel News