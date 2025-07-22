China’s shipbuilding output decreases by 3.5 percent in H1

In the January-June period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 24.13 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 3.5 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 44.33 million dwt, decreasing by 18.2 percent year on year. As of the end of June this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 234.54 million dwt, up 36.7 percent year on year.