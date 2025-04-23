 |  Login 
NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.1% in March

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 09:27:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In March this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities edged up by 0.1 percent month on month, while decreasing by 2.8 percent year on year, down 0.2 percentage points compared to the change in February this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in March saw a year-on-year decline of 7.0 percent, with the pace of the decline 0.4 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in February. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in March saw a year-on-year decrease of 7.8 percent, with the pace of the decrease 0.2 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in February.  


