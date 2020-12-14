NBS: New house prices in first-tier Chinese cities up 0.2% in Nov from Oct

Monday, 14 December 2020 11:33:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.2 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in October this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 0.1 percent, unchanged from the month-on-month growth rate in October, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in November was 0.1 percent, 0.1 percentage point slower than in October.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in November saw a year-on-year rise of 2.1 percent, the same as recorded in October. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in November was 1.5 percent, also unchanged from October.