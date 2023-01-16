﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China stable in December

Monday, 16 January 2023 11:28:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities moved sideways month on month, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on January 16.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in December saw a year-on-year decline of 3.2 percent, holding the same declining pace as compared to that recorded in November last year. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in October saw a year-on-year decrease of 4.8 percent, holding the same decreasing pace compared to November.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

China’s FAI increases by 5.1 percent in 2022

17 Jan | Steel News

China’s coke output increases by 1.3 percent in 2022

17 Jan | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 2.1 percent in 2022

17 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices rise gradually, trading almost halted

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices stable or up slightly

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 16, 2023

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China plate prices rise further before mills start to exit market ahead of holiday

16 Jan | Flats and Slab

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 3

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.51 percent in early January

16 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in early January

16 Jan | Steel News