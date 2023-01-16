NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China stable in December

Monday, 16 January 2023 11:28:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities moved sideways month on month, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on January 16.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in December saw a year-on-year decline of 3.2 percent, holding the same declining pace as compared to that recorded in November last year. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in October saw a year-on-year decrease of 4.8 percent, holding the same decreasing pace compared to November.