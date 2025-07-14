NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in early July 2025

In early July (July 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 27.5/mt ($3.8/mt), increasing by 0.9 percent, to RMB 3,108.2/mt ($435/mt), compared to the price in late June (June 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 0.8 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, while the average price of medium plate decreased by 0.1 percent, all compared to late June.