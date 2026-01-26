 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.3 percent in mid-January 2025

Monday, 26 January 2026 09:32:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-January (January 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 10.9/mt ($1.6/mt) or 0.3 percent to RMB 3,202.5/mt ($457.5/mt), compared to the price in early January (January 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, all the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, the average price of seamless steel pipes declined by 0.1 percent, while the average price of medium steel plate remained stable, all compared to early January.


