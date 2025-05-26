 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.1 percent in mid-May

Monday, 26 May 2025 09:44:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-May (May 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 2.5/mt ($0.35/mt) or 0.1 percent to RMB 3,189.5/mt ($443/mt), compared to the price in early May (May 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of both wire rod and hot rolled coil (HRC) increased by 0.3 percent, while the average prices of medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, all compared to early May.

$1 = RMB 7.1833


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

