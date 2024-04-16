﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.5 percent in early April

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:24:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early April (April 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 52.5/mt ($7.4/mt) or 1.5 percent to RMB 3,490.1/mt ($492/mt), compared to the price in late March (March 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.6 percent, 2.2 percent, 1.4 percent, 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, all compared to late March.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.47% in early April, inventory down 0.94%

16 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices up $16/mt on average amid some demand improvement

15 Apr | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 16, 2024

15 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 15, 2024

15 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 12, 2024

12 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China's steel industry PPI down 5.0 percent in January-March

12 Apr | Steel News

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $7/mt 

12 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 3.0 percent in April 1-6

12 Apr | Steel News