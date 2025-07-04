NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1 percent in late June 2025
Friday, 04 July 2025 11:29:43 (GMT+3)
Shanghai
In late June (June 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 29.7/mt ($4.2/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 3,080.7/mt ($430/mt), compared to the price in mid-June (June 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles declined by 1.0 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to mid-June. $1 = RMB 7.1535