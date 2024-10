In the January-September period this year, China’s excavator output amounted to 217,461 units, up 21.9 percent year on year, as announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In September alone, China’s excavator output came to 25,699 units, up 69.1 percent year on year, with the increase exceeding 50 percent for three consecutive months.

The Chinese government’s announcement of several stimulus policies exerted a positive impact on the domestic excavator industry.