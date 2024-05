Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:05:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s excavator output amounted to 93,469 units, down 2.4 percent year on year, 3.9 percentage points lower compared to the decrease recorded in the January-March period, as announced by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In April alone, China’s excavator output came to 23,032 units, up 17 percent year on year.

The stimulus policies issued to boost China’s real estate sector may exert a positive impact on the domestic excavator industry.