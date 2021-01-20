MUSA inaugurates high frequency iron ore screening facility

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 01:01:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mineração Usiminas (MUSA), the iron ore division of Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas, has inaugurated a high frequency iron ore screening facility, according to media reports.

The screening facility was inaugurated in the city of Itatiaiuçu, Minas Gerais state. MUSA invested BRL 23.8 million ($4.4 million) to build the high frequency screening iron ore screening facility, which is expected to improve the quality of the commodity.

The facility, which is aimed at increasing the quality of MUSA’s concentrated pellet feeds, will produce a high-quality iron ore fine product, the media reports said. The product is the thinner of three iron ore types in the market, according to media reports. MUSA built the plant in 10 months.