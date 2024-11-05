 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MRAI...

MRAI at BIR: EU’s waste regulation to disrupt Indian recyclers

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 15:38:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking lately at the World Recycling Organization’s International Trade Council session of the Bureau of International Recycling’s (BIR) Convention in Singapore, Sanjay Mehta, director of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), addressed concerns regarding the trade between the EU and India due to the EU’s regulations on the export of waste and scrap. Mr. Mehta said that it was “really disheartening” when developed countries sought to impose restrictions because of fears that India was causing pollution and disruption to the environment, adding, “We should not forget that India is the fastest-growing country in the world. If such regulations are imposed on us, it will impact not only India, but the entire international recycling world.”

According to the EU’s updated Waste Shipments Regulation, as a non-OECD country, India has a deadline of February 21, 2025, to tell the European Commission which material streams it wants to import. The EU insists that what it calls “non-hazardous waste” can be exported only if it is managed “in an environmentally sound manner” by facilities in India which are independently audited.

MRAI fears that, if India does not qualify for EU exports, it will have a severe impact on its members, resulting in the entire recycling industry coming to a grinding halt and imbalanced markets in both India and the EU.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Opinion 

Similar articles

ICRA: New mining cess by Indian states to erode operating margins of steel mills

27 Aug | Steel News

Fitch Ratings revises Tata Steel’s outlook to negative

18 Jul | Steel News

Ind-Ra: Indian steel demand to rise by 9-12 percent in FY 2024-25

13 Jun | Steel News

ICRA raises Indian steel demand growth forecast to 9-10% in FY 2024-25

04 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel CEO: India needs to be watchful of rising steel imports

29 Apr | Steel News

S&P Global Ratings: Indian steel industry growth to be hurt by rising coal prices

15 Feb | Steel News

Crisil: Red Sea crisis to have varying impact on Indian trade

29 Jan | Steel News

ICRA: Indian auto industry to achieve 6-9% growth in FY 2023-24

29 Jan | Steel News

CCI: Differential pricing on iron ore creating concerns for competition, exports need to be discouraged

02 Jan | Steel News

CareEdge Ratings upgrades Jindal Stainless Limited’s credit rating

12 Oct | Steel News