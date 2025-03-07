 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nomura...

Nomura Research: Safeguard duty to boost Indian steel prices, push up mills’ margins

Friday, 07 March 2025 13:50:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Any safeguard measure for the Indian steel industry will boost prices and increase the margins of steelmakers, Nomura Research has said in a report issued on Friday, March 7.

It said that, while the Indian steel industry has sought a safeguard duty of 25 percent, the duty could be in range of 10-15 percent.

“Assuming a 12 percent duty, the landed prices will be INR 4,000/mt ($46/mt) higher than the domestic spot prices. We believe the industry would be able to take an INR 2,200-2,500/mt ($23-29/mt) price hike in that scenario,” Nomura Research said.

The safeguard duty would be a better option than antidumping duty, as it would be easier to impose and it targets all imports including those countries with free trade agreements, it said.

Further, any increase in steel prices might provide an opportunity for domestic iron ore producers to raise prices, the report said, adding, "We believe the price hike window is smaller for domestic producers, as, with supplies resuming from Australia, global iron ore prices will soon start easing".

Hence, Nomura expects aggressive iron ore price hikes following the announcement of the safeguard duty. 

It added that a INR 600/mt ($7/mt) price hike in iron ore would result in a INR 1,000/mt ($11/mt) increase in the consumption cost for converters such as JSW Steel and Jindal Steel.

“Integrated players such as Tata Steel Ltd. and Steel Authority of India Ltd. would be better placed in such a scenario,” the research agency said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Opinion 

Similar articles

Moody’s: US reciprocal tariffs to hit APAC economies, India to lesser extent

27 Feb | Steel News

Crisil says US tariffs not to impact Indian steel industry, others differ

19 Feb | Steel News

ICRA: India may become victim of diverted steel shipments after US tariff levy

13 Feb | Steel News

Moody’s: US tariff on steel to impact Indian steel prices and earnings, government claims little impact

11 Feb | Steel News

Indian steel industry unlikely to take direct hit from any hike in US tariffs, import protection double-edged sword

28 Jan | Steel News

India’s safeguard duty on flat products to benefit large companies at cost of small ones

15 Sep | Steel News

Indian iron ore exports likely to decline due to export duty increase

30 Dec | Steel News

Moody’s: US reciprocal tariffs to hit APAC economies, India to lesser extent

27 Feb | Steel News

Crisil says US tariffs not to impact Indian steel industry, others differ

19 Feb | Steel News

ICRA: India may become victim of diverted steel shipments after US tariff levy

13 Feb | Steel News