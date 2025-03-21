 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ICRA:...

ICRA: Indian safeguard duty can reduce steel imports by 50% in FY 2025-26

Friday, 21 March 2025 12:14:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steel imports can be reduced by 50 percent in fiscal 2025-26 and see profitability of domestic steel companies improve if the government accepts recommendations of a 12 percent safeguard duty for 200 days, ICRA said in a statement on Friday, March 21.

The Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) after conducting investigations has recommended a 12 percent safeguard duty on imports of alloy and non-alloy flat steel products for 200 days.

A final decision on this will be taken by the ministry of finance.

“The development is credit positive and expected to lead to a 50 percent reduction in India's steel imports in 2025-26,” Girish Kadam, Senior Vice President and Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA Limited, said.

With imports slated to materially decline, and domestic demand poised to grow at a healthy rate of 7-8 percent in 2025-26 and ICRA expects the industry's capacity utilisation inch up to a more comfortable level of 83 percent during the year from a low of 78 percent in 2024-25, he said.

Sehul Bhatt, director of research, Crisil Intelligence, said the imposition of provisional safeguard duty on some non-alloy and alloy steel flat products will provide pricing support to local manufacturers in the first half of fiscal 2025-26.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

Fitch: Indian steel prices to remain under pressure, steel mills have little headroom for ratings upgrade

20 Mar | Steel News

Nomura Research: Safeguard duty to boost Indian steel prices, push up mills’ margins

07 Mar | Steel News

Moody’s: US reciprocal tariffs to hit APAC economies, India to lesser extent

27 Feb | Steel News

Crisil says US tariffs not to impact Indian steel industry, others differ

19 Feb | Steel News

ICRA: India may become victim of diverted steel shipments after US tariff levy

13 Feb | Steel News

Moody’s: US tariff on steel to impact Indian steel prices and earnings, government claims little impact

11 Feb | Steel News

Indian steel industry unlikely to take direct hit from any hike in US tariffs, import protection double-edged sword

28 Jan | Steel News

Crisil: Indian steel demand to outpace rest of world in 2025

16 Jan | Steel News

Crisil: Indian steel prices to be higher in 2025 if safeguard duty levied on imports

09 Jan | Steel News

Crisil: Indian long steel producing secondary mills to see 7% rise in revenues in 2024-25

27 Nov | Steel News