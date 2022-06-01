MOT: China to expand investment in rural roads

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 11:56:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) stated that it is studying and formulating an implementation plan to expand investments in rural roads, to stabilize employment and better serve rural revitalization. Accordingly, based on the original target, in 2022 it plans to increase newly rebuilt rural roads by 30,000 kilometers, and a total of 30,000 kilometers of rural road safety and life protection projects are to be carried out, and 3,000 dilapidated rural road bridges are to be upgraded.

Covid-19 restriction measures have negatively affected China’s construction activities and the demand for steel over the past few months. Shanghai has lifted its lockdown as of today, June 1, and many stimulus policies are being issued, aiming to boost economic development during the remainder of the current year.