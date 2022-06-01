﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOT: China to expand investment in rural roads

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 11:56:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) stated that it is studying and formulating an implementation plan to expand investments in rural roads, to stabilize employment and better serve rural revitalization. Accordingly, based on the original target, in 2022 it plans to increase newly rebuilt rural roads by 30,000 kilometers, and a total of 30,000 kilometers of rural road safety and life protection projects are to be carried out, and 3,000 dilapidated rural road bridges are to be upgraded.

Covid-19 restriction measures have negatively affected China’s construction activities and the demand for steel over the past few months. Shanghai has lifted its lockdown as of today, June 1, and many stimulus policies are being issued, aiming to boost economic development during the remainder of the current year.


Tags: China Far East investments 

Similar articles

26 May

FAI in transportation in China up 4.1 percent in 2021
18 May

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.3 percent in Jan-Apr
17 May

China’s real estate investments decline by 2.7 percent in Jan-Apr
17 May

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 157.46 billion in Jan-Apr, up 0.6%
20 Apr

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.4 percent in Jan-Mar
19 Apr

China’s FAI increases by 9.3 percent in January-March
18 Apr

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 106.5 billion in Q1, up 3.1%
23 Mar

Shanxi plans to complete $4.1 billion investment in steel industry in 2022
18 Mar

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 14.8 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Mar

China’s real estate investments rise by 3.7 percent in Jan-Feb