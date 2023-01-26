Morocco starts investigation for extension of HRC import duty

Thursday, 26 January 2023 17:20:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced that it has initiated an investigation for the extension of safeguard measures on imports of hot rolled coils.

The review was launched upon a request of local flat steel producer Maghreb Steel.

The ministry imposed an additional duty of 25 percent on imports of hot rolled coils for three years from June 19, 2020 to June 18, 2023. The additional duty was reduced by one percentage point per year during the period of the measure.

The products subject to the safeguard measure currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72.08, 72.11.13, 72.11.14, 72.11.19, 72.25.30, 72.25.40, 72.26.20.00.11, 72.26.20.00.20, 72.26.20.00.51, 72.26.20.00.52, 72.26.20.00.59, 72.26.91, and 72.26.99.80.00.