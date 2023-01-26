﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Morocco starts investigation for extension of HRC import duty

Thursday, 26 January 2023 17:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced that it has initiated an investigation for the extension of safeguard measures on imports of hot rolled coils.

The review was launched upon a request of local flat steel producer Maghreb Steel. 

The ministry imposed an additional duty of 25 percent on imports of hot rolled coils for three years from June 19, 2020 to June 18, 2023. The additional duty was reduced by one percentage point per year during the period of the measure. 

The products subject to the safeguard measure currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72.08, 72.11.13, 72.11.14, 72.11.19, 72.25.30, 72.25.40, 72.26.20.00.11, 72.26.20.00.20, 72.26.20.00.51, 72.26.20.00.52, 72.26.20.00.59, 72.26.91, and 72.26.99.80.00.


Tags: Hrc Flats Morocco North Africa Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkish HRC market awaits positive return by China

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 4

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Argentinian crude steel production declines in December

25 Jan | Steel News

HRC prices remain strong in EU market, more hikes targeted

25 Jan | Flats and Slab

Pakistani CRC and HDG mills hike prices for third time in January

25 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish flat steel spot prices remain stable

25 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC price gains continue, highest realizations recorded from EU sales

24 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 20.8 percent in January-November

23 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports down 34.8 percent in January-November

23 Jan | Steel News

Local Indian HRC trade prices rally amid tightening of supplies from mills

23 Jan | Flats and Slab