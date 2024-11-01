 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight decreases during Oct 21-27

Friday, 01 November 2024 09:23:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 21-27 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated a slightly decreasing trend.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate and decreased by 2.8 percent, 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.2 percent, while the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal declined by 1.0 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US domestic long steel prices flat, wire rod maintains premium with Liberty status still murky 

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices flat amid reports of increased mill discounting, Liberty plant status unclear

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs prices stable as mood locally remains unchanged

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar mills still struggling to export, local sales also weaken

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Southern European longs market faces slow activity, difficulties in hiking prices

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price once again 

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises its rebar price further

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

EU’s organic coated sheet and wire rod import quotas for Turkey almost used up

30 Oct | Steel News

Local Bulgarian longs prices follow diverse trends, buyers evaluate import offers

28 Oct | Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabia's Hadeed increases longs prices for November as demand displays promoting trends

28 Oct | Longs and Billet