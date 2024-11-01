MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight decreases during Oct 21-27

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 21-27 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated a slightly decreasing trend.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate and decreased by 2.8 percent, 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.2 percent, while the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal declined by 1.0 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.