MOC: Average steel prices in China moved up last week

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 12:19:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (November 9-15) the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar, common steel plate and steel channels edged up by 2.2 percent, 2.1 percent, 1.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, week on week.

On November 17, Anhui Province-based Ma’anshan Iron and Steel has raised its ex-works offer prices for high-speed wire rod, bar-in-coil and rebar by RMB 40/mt ($6.1/mt).

$1 = RMB 6.5762