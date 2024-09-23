MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during Sept 9-15

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 9-15 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged up.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip, increased by 0.7 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal declined by 0.2 percent, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.0531