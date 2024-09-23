 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during Sept 9-15

Monday, 23 September 2024 09:45:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 9-15 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged up.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip, increased by 0.7 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.          

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal declined by 0.2 percent, week on week.    

$1 = RMB 7.0531


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs prices up $16/mt in two weeks, but negative start to new week

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises its rebar price as week begins

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Italy’s steel exports to non-EU countries decline in Jan-July, imports also down

23 Sep | Steel News

Still little movement in longs market in southern Europe

20 Sep | Longs and Billet

China’s rebar output down 15.7 percent in January-August

20 Sep | Steel News

Turkish longs exports remain sluggish

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales, closes them soon after        

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir increases its wire rod prices

19 Sep | Longs and Billet