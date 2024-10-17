 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during Oct 7-13

Thursday, 17 October 2024 11:21:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 7-13 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common steel plate, hot-rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent week on week, respectively.          

In the same period, the average price of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.            

$1 = RMB 7.122


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

