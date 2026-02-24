MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.3 percent in Feb 2-8, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 2-8 period this year the average finished steel price in China continued its downward trend.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and common medium steel plate decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, thermal coal and coking coal decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.