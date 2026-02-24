 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.3 percent in Feb 2-8, 2026

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 09:39:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 2-8 period this year the average finished steel price in China continued its downward trend.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and common medium steel plate decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, thermal coal and coking coal decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late February 2026

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-February 2026

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices post very small declines amid pre-holiday inactivity

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.1 percent in Jan 26-Feb 1 2026

06 Feb | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.7 percent in late January 2026

04 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.2 percent in Jan 19-25

02 Feb | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for early February 2026

02 Feb | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia rebar prices under pressure due to slack demand in winter

30 Jan | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.2 percent in Jan 12-18, 2026

27 Jan | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 4.3 percent in 2025

22 Jan | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer