MMK to raise output and cut gas usage with new sintering machines

Thursday, 17 March 2022 11:35:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that commissioning work is underway on the updated sintering machine No. 12 of its sinter plant No. 3. The launch of the sintering machine will make it possible to replace outdated equipment, increase the production of sinter and reduce gas consumption.

The next stage of modernization will replace all sintering machines of sinter plants Nos. 2 and 3 operating at MMK. Sinter machine No. 11 of sinter plant No. 3 is to be replaced next, after the remaining sintering machines No. 9 and 10 of sinter plant No. 3 are to be replaced, followed by five old sinter machines of sinter plant No. 2. The sinter shop modernization program is due to continue until 2025.


