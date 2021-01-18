﻿
Fire at MMK’s mill 2000 unlikely to affect HRC allocation

Monday, 18 January 2021 16:15:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

One of Russia’s main flat steel producers, MMK, has recently had an accident at one of its key production facilities. There has been a fire at its mill 2000, which is capable of 6 million mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) production per year. The company managed to bring the situation under control and to curb the fire and so the damage has been minor. “The facility is working in its regular mode,” an MMK representative told SteelOrbis. As a result, no potential decrease in HRC allocation from the producer is expected for now.

MMK is also operating its mill 2500 which was reconstructed last year, with its capacity increasing from 3 million mt up to 5.2 million mt. It is also worth mentioning that the facility switched to big coil production only, as SteelOrbis reported earlier.


