﻿
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries pursues green steel production

Monday, 04 January 2021 17:34:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, specialized in engineering and manufacturing, is successfully proceeding with the construction of the world’s largest steel plant capable of producing steel with net-zero carbon emissions.

Accordingly, the company is foreseen in 2021 to start trial operations at its zero-carbon steel pilot plant at a complex of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine. The capacity of the plant that will use hydrogen instead of coal in the reduction process for iron ore is slated to be 250,000 mt of steel per annum, SteelOrbis has learned.

Besides being the world’s third-largest steelmaking equipment supplier, in October last year Mitsubishi Heavy Industries bought a stake in a Norwegian company specialized in the manufacturing of hydrogen-producing equipment and is likely to acquire stakes in hydrogen producers in Australia, in particular.


Tags: steelmaking  Japan  Far East  |  similar articles »


