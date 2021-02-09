﻿
Mining investments in Peru decline nearly 30 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:37:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mining investments in Peru in the full year of 2020 decreased 29.6 percent, year-over-year, according to data released this week by the ministry of mines and energy (Minem).

Minem said mining investments in Peru in the full year of 2020 reached $4.3 billion, down from $6.1 billion in 2019.

All segments reported a decrease in investments in the full year of 2020. Investments in beneficiation plants in 2020 fell 4.8 percent, year-over-year. Investments in mining equipment, infrastructure and exploration in 2020 dropped 28.2 percent, 34.8 percent and 37.5 percent, year-over-year, respectively.


