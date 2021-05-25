Minas Gerais to commission study about iron ore sector

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 22:03:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, which is home to a number of major iron ore producers, will commission a study about the sector, according to state-run news agency, Agencia Minas.

According to the Minas Gerais government, consulting companies interested in drafting a strategic environmental evaluation study for the state’s iron ore sector may submit their documentation and an economic proposal by June 22, 2021.

The company selected to carry out the studies will evaluate the state’s iron ore sector by proposing both present and future environment scenarios for the sector. The state’s goal is to have environment data to make the segment safer, more sustainable and with a stronger level of governance, an official said. The consulting project is expected to be completed in a two-year timeframe.