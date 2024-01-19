﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico’s wholesale metal scrap sales decrease 14.0 percent in November

Friday, 19 January 2024 22:55:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

In November, sales of metal scrap by large gathering and processing depots in Mexico decreased by 14.0 percent, year-over-year, the 17th consecutive annual decline and the worst recessionary scenario for that commercial sector, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The current recessionary period for the sector began in July 2022 and until November 2023 there are 17 months with a contraction in sales. It is the worst recessionary period in at least the last 15 years.

The sale of metal scrap is of vital importance for the Mexican and global steel market. According to the steel company DeAcero, which calls itself the largest metal scrap processor in Mexico, 95 percent of the steel it produces is with that input.

Other steel companies that consume scrap in steel production are ArcelorMittal, Ternium, Grupo Acerero, Tyasa, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Simec, TAMSA Tenaris, Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), although the latter is paralyzed due to insolvency.

In the January-November period, the sale of wholesale scrap in the Mexican steel market decreased 24.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2022. It is the worst percentage contraction in 14 years, only surpassed by the 31.4 percent drop in the same period. period of 2009.

Inegi’s information corresponds to the trade with wholesale sales of waste materials, which includes the sale of metal scrap, glass, plastic, paper and cardboard, among other reusable waste. The reported drop corresponds to the total activities. Of that total, metal scrap concentrated 68.4 percent of the total sales of said industry.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexican domestic scrap prices

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s prices soften a little, Asian prices rise slightly

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap prices on the rise, uncertainty over future trend

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market remains stable

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market follows diverse trends

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global scrap consumption: outlook and trends

19 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports up 16.7 percent in 2023

19 Jan | Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 3.5 percent in December from November

19 Jan | Steel News

Price range for dock delivered P&S scrap in Portland

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Portland dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials