Mexico's HRC consumption down 21.9 percent in July

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 11:55:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's apparent consumption of hot-rolled coils (HRC) decreased 21.9 percent in July, year-over-year, to 375,000 metric tons (mt). It is the third consecutive annual decline and the third month that less than 400,000 mt per month is consumed, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

HRC consumption in July of 375,000 mt contrasted with April data of 510,000 mt, a new high, in at least the last 31 months.

In July, HRC production decreased 13.7 percent to 258,000 mt. This is the third consecutive annual decline and it is also the third consecutive month in which less than 300,000 mt are manufactured per month.

In the January- July period, consumption decreased 0.5 percent to 2.91 million mt. Production registered a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent to 2.06 million mt.

Imports of HRC decreased 2.7 percent to 937,000 mt and exports decreased 12.2 percent to 87,000 mt.

Industry data shows that the producers of HRC in Mexico are Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA, paralyzed by insolvency), Tyasa, Ternium and ArcelorMittal.


