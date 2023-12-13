﻿
Mexico's automotive trade flow reaches historical record with $25.5 billion in October

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 23:39:01 (GMT+3)
       

Mexico's trade flow with the world in the automotive industry registered a new historical record with $25.5 billion in October, 24.1 percent more, year-over-year. Both exports and imports are at historic highs, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In October, the value of exports totaled $17.7 billion, up 20.9 percent year-over-year. Imports totaled $7.8 billion, up 32.1 percent.

Similar to the monthly report, in the accumulated 11 months, the entire automotive industry is at a historical record. Exports totaled $156.6 billion, 15.2 percent or $20.6 billion more than the same period last year. Imports totaled $68.3 billion, 25 percent more, and trade flow totaled $224.9 billion, 18 percent more.


