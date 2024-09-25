Mexico tightens rules for iron ore exports

Mexico, the seventeenth largest producer of iron ore in the world, decided to tighten the export of iron ore, the steelmaking raw material. Accordingly, the exporter must meet more requirements to obtain authorization to export up to 300,000 metric tons (mt) per mining concession.

Exporters, when requesting their export permit, must present an analysis of the chemical characterization of the mineral with a maximum date of 90 days from having been issued by the governmental Mexican Geological Service. According to the Mexican government, this “allows to maintain control in the export of said merchandise and provide greater legal security”.

In addition, they must present a certificate or proof of origin of the iron ore, also issued by the Mexican Geological Service.

It is important to mention that according to SteelOrbis' review of the new export rules, there are 23 procedures to sell the mineral outside the borders of Mexico. As per the rules, the requirements must be submitted on paper.

The maximum volume for export, per concession, will be up to 300,000 mt. The volume will depend mainly on three elements: 1) the volume reported by the exporter that is available at the exporter’s yard, 2) the volume of proven and probable reserves of the concession and 3) the operational capacity of the concessionaire to extract iron ore.

The Ministry of Economy said that the new foreign trade rules for iron ore will come into force in 30 business days. Another part (Annex 2.2.2., numeral 6 BIS, criterion 2) will come into force on January 1, 2025.