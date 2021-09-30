﻿
English
Mexico opens consultation for zinc coated steel products

Thursday, 30 September 2021 23:15:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has opened a public consultation for zinc coated iron and steel products, it said this week.

According to a notice published at the nation’s official gazette, DOF, the PROY-NMX-H-014-CANACERO-2021 regulation will replace the existing NMX-H-014-1984 norm. The PROY-NMX-H-014-CANACERO-2021 brim sets the probe methods for determining the mass of zinc coated and zinc-based iron and steel alloys.

The public consultation is open for 60 working days, counted from 28 September onward.

 

 


