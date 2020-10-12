Mexico investigating slab imports from Brazil and Russia

Monday, 12 October 2020 18:02:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, commenced an antidumping (AD) investigation into the imports of slab from Brazil and Russia. The AD probe follows a request from domestic producer ArcelorMittal Mexico.

ArcelorMittal Mexico claimed imports of both Brazilian and Russian slab have damaged the Mexican steel industry. The Mexican steelmaker said the products from Brazil and Russia were sold at unfair prices between 2017 and 2019.

The products subject to the AD probe fall under the HTS codes 7207.12.99, 7207.20.99, 7224.90.02 and 7224.90.99.

Major Brazilian slab producers include Ternium Brazil, formerly known as Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantico, ArcelorMittal Tubarao, and Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSA).

SE set the period of investigation from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, while the period of analysis of damage goes from January 1, 2017 until December 31, 2019.