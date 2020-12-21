﻿
English
Mexico initiates sunset review on HRC imports from three countries

Monday, 21 December 2020 01:41:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said late last week it has commenced a sunset review on imports of HRC from Germany, France and China. The review follows a request from domestic producer Ternium Mexico.

The products subject to the anti-dumping (AD) investigation fall under HS codes 7208.36.01, 7208.37.01, 7208.38.01, 7208.39.01, 7225.30.02, 7225.30.03 and 7225.30.99.

The products also include hot rolled plate coils, hot rolled steel, sheet coils and hot rolled bands. The review period goes from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, while the period of analysis starts on October 1, 2015, and ends on September 30, 2020.

SE said the imports of HRC from these three countries will continue paying AD duties.

The AD duties are $67.54/mt for French producer ArcelorMittal Mediterranée S.A.S., $137/mt for German-based ArcelorMittal Bremen GmbH, and $335.60/mt for China’s Tangshan Iron and Steel Group.


Tags: hrc  trading  Mexico  North America  quotas & duties  flats


