Mexico extends AD duties on Russian HRC until 2026

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:17:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Trade authorities in Mexico have extended until June 2026 the antidumping duty of 29.3 percent on the import of hot rolled coil (HRC) manufactured in Russia or Russian products imported from any other country.

The duty covers products under HTS codes 7208.10.02, 7208.25.99, 7208.37.01 and 7225.30.03 of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE), said the Ministry of Economy in a statement in the official government gazette (DOF).

The 29.3 percent duty has been in force since June 1996. The new extension was decreed at the request of the only two Mexican steel companies that produce HRC, Ternium with 57 percent market share and AHMSA with the remaining 43 percent.

The HRC product in question is with a width greater than or equal to 600 millimeters (mm), thickness greater than or equal to 4.75 mm, but less than or equal to 10 mm, with a boron content equal to or greater than 0.0008 percent.