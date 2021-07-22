Mexico commences sunset review on Chinese wire rod imports

Thursday, 22 July 2021 19:55:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, commenced a sunset review over existing anti-dumping (AD) duties imposed on imports of Chinese wire rod.

SE said the AD sunset investigation includes the following wire rod product specifications, known under the following HS codes: 7213.10.01, 7213.20.01, 7213.91.03, 7213.99.99, 7227.10.01, 7227.20.01 and 7227.90.99.

The existing AD duties will continue to be imposed during the sunset review period. Currently, Chinese imports of wire rod are subject to an AD duty of $0.40 per kilogram. The sunset review follows a request from domestic producers Ternium Mexico, ArcelorMittal Mexico and Deacero.

SE said the review period goes from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, while the period of analysis goes from July 1, 2016, and ends on June 30, 2021.