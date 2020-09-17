﻿
English
Mexico reviewing CVD duties on wire rod imports from Ukraine

Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:30:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, started a sunset review over the imports of wire rod from Ukraine. The review follows a request from Mexican producers Ternium Mexico, Deacero and Talleres y Aceros.

Currently, imports of Ukrainian wire rod are subject to countervailing duties (CVD) ranging from 30.5 percent to 41 percent.

The products subject to the CVD sunset review fall under HTS codes 7213.91.01, 7213.91.02, 7213.99.01 and 7213.99.99.

The period of review starts on July 1, 2019, and end on June 30, 2020, while the period of analysis goes from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2020.

 


