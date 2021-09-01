﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

Mexico commences AD investigation into imports of Vietnamese coated flat steel

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 20:13:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said this week it commenced an anti-dumping (AD) investigation into imports of Vietnamese coated flat steel, following a request from domestic producers Ternium Mexico and Tenigal.

Both Ternium Mexico and Tenigal argued imports of coated flat steel from Vietnam between 2018 and 2020 have increased considerably, affecting the Mexican steel industry.

SE said the products subject to the AD investigation fall under the following HS codes: 7210.30.02, 7210.41.01, 7210.41.99, 7210.49.99, 7210.61.01, 7210.70.02, 7212.20.03, 7212.30.03, 7212.40.04, 7225.91.01, 7225.92.01, 7226.99.99, 9802.00.01, 9802.00.02, 9802.00.03, 9802.00.04, 9802.00.06, 9802.00.07, 9802.00.10, 9802.00.13, 9802.00.15 and 9802.00.19.

SE said the period of investigation goes from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, while the period for it to analyze the allegedly damage the imports of the product caused to domestic production go from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2020.


Tags: coated  quotas & duties  flats  Mexico  North America  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Sep

Mexico investigates imports of I and H-shaped steel girders from three countries
25  Aug

Mexican economic activity increases in June
10  Aug

Mexico opens consultation for Canacero-oriented regulation
09  Aug

Ternium to add 600,000 mt capacity at Pesqueria plant by year-end
06  Aug

Mexican auto production and exports decline in July