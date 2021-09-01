Mexico commences AD investigation into imports of Vietnamese coated flat steel

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 20:13:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said this week it commenced an anti-dumping (AD) investigation into imports of Vietnamese coated flat steel, following a request from domestic producers Ternium Mexico and Tenigal.

Both Ternium Mexico and Tenigal argued imports of coated flat steel from Vietnam between 2018 and 2020 have increased considerably, affecting the Mexican steel industry.

SE said the products subject to the AD investigation fall under the following HS codes: 7210.30.02, 7210.41.01, 7210.41.99, 7210.49.99, 7210.61.01, 7210.70.02, 7212.20.03, 7212.30.03, 7212.40.04, 7225.91.01, 7225.92.01, 7226.99.99, 9802.00.01, 9802.00.02, 9802.00.03, 9802.00.04, 9802.00.06, 9802.00.07, 9802.00.10, 9802.00.13, 9802.00.15 and 9802.00.19.

SE said the period of investigation goes from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, while the period for it to analyze the allegedly damage the imports of the product caused to domestic production go from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2020.