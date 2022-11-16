Mexican production of HRC falls 7.2 percent in September

﻿
In September of this year, Mexican Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) production decreased 7.2 percent, year-over-year, to 267,732 tons. It is the second consecutive drop after 15 consecutive increases, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of the most recent data from national statistics agency Inegi.

This production represented a value of 5,487.9 million pesos, 38.9 percent down in nominal terms (considering inflation), a figure that in dollars totaled $274.3 million, 38.8 percent down, year-over-year.

From January-September, Mexican HRC production increased 23.5 percent to 2,245,521 mt. It is a new historical record for a period of nine months, at least in the historical statistics provided by the Inegi, from 2013 to date.

The value of that production totaled 56,226.9 million pesos. According to Banxico's peso-dollar exchange rate, it represented 2,796.2 million.


