Mexican DeAcero invests $600 million in structural profiles plant

Grupo DeAcero, one of the largest steel companies in the country, is investing $600 million in the expansion of its plant in the northern city of Ramos Arizpe, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, by building a new steel mill and a production line for structural profiles, according to press reports.

The new investment will increase DeAcero's production capacity by 1.2 million metric tons (mt) per year, said one of the steel company's spokespersons, Juan Antonio Reboulen, in an interview with the Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis show that DeAcero is already involved in the production of structural steel profiles. Gerdau Corsa and Grupo Simec are also in the market.

The company anticipates a strong demand for steel beams for the construction industry, particularly in the construction of industrial buildings and infrastructure such as bridges, airports and seaports in Mexico due to the relocation of companies to Mexico.

Reboulen told Reforma that the company is seeking to dialogue with the new federal government headed by Claudia Sheinbaum, starting October 1, to propose some modifications to the Law of Acquisitions and Public Works because "there are no clear sanctions nor are there repercussions for those who do not comply".