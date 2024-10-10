 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexican...

Mexican DeAcero invests $600 million in structural profiles plant

Thursday, 10 October 2024 10:51:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Grupo DeAcero, one of the largest steel companies in the country, is investing $600 million in the expansion of its plant in the northern city of Ramos Arizpe, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, by building a new steel mill and a production line for structural profiles, according to press reports.

The new investment will increase DeAcero's production capacity by 1.2 million metric tons (mt) per year, said one of the steel company's spokespersons, Juan Antonio Reboulen, in an interview with the Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis show that DeAcero is already involved in the production of structural steel profiles. Gerdau Corsa and Grupo Simec are also in the market.

The company anticipates a strong demand for steel beams for the construction industry, particularly in the construction of industrial buildings and infrastructure such as bridges, airports and seaports in Mexico due to the relocation of companies to Mexico.

Reboulen told Reforma that the company is seeking to dialogue with the new federal government headed by Claudia Sheinbaum, starting October 1, to propose some modifications to the Law of Acquisitions and Public Works because "there are no clear sanctions nor are there repercussions for those who do not comply".


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Mexican steel producer prices down 0.4 percent in September

10 Oct | Steel News

Ternium CEO Vedoya: No private company can compete with Chinese state

10 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's steel product exports fall to lowest level in 46 months in August

10 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to restart blast furnace in Mexico next week

08 Oct | Steel News

Labor costs in steel mills in Mexico up 25 percent in Q2

08 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's finished steel consumption down 11.7 percent in August

07 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian Gerdau has more than $1.0 billion for SBQ plant in Mexico

04 Oct | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 40, 2024

04 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico sees declines in liquid steel production in August

04 Oct | Steel News

Outokumpu Mexinox recommences partial production after flood

02 Oct | Steel News