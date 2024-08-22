Mexican Aceros ChulaVista will invest $25 million in expansion project

Aceros ChulaVista, a steel marketer in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, will invest $25 million in the first phase to enter the processing of steel for the manufacture of ERW tubes and will later enter the business of wire production and other processes, according to press reports.

“Aceros ChulaVista will invest approximately $25 million for the installation of two mills specialized in the manufacturing of structural pipe in its plant located in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León,” published the Reportacero website.

The two rolling mills will be built by Italian technologist Danieli and could begin production at the end of 2025, according to the Italian company.

Juan Carlos Ríos, director of Aceros ChulaVista, said that the production of tubes will generate between 200 and 250 jobs, which will be added to the payroll of 250 people that the company has in its four warehouses for distribution, in the state capital.

Without specifying dates, Ríos said that in a second stage, the company will invest in a drawing machine for the production of steel wire.

According to Ríos, the second phase of investment will be in two and three years with an initial production capacity of 4,500 and 6,000 metric tons (mt) per month. In the future, seven years after the start of production, it could be increased to up to 10,000 mt.

According to Ríos, ERW tubes will be manufactured with steel from ArcelorMittal Mexico.