Metso to supply equipment for pellet plant of Jindal Steel Odisha Ltd

Friday, 01 April 2022 12:06:31 (GMT+3)
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will deliver engineering and key equipment for an iron ore grate-kiln pellet plant of India-based Jindal Steel Odisha Limited (JSOL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power Limited. The plant is located in the industrial city of Angul, in eastern India.

The value of the order is approximately €30 million.

The plant will annually produce six million mt of high-quality iron ore pellets.

This is Metso Outotec’s second pellet plant order from JSOL in the past 12 months. The first grate kiln pellet plant is currently being installed at the same location.


