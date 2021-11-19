Metso to supply equipment for pellet plant expansion of Ferrexpo Poltava Mining

Friday, 19 November 2021 11:18:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply key equipment for the expansion of an existing production line at the iron ore grate-kiln pellet plant of Ukraine-based Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo.

The equipment, which is worth €18 million, will increase the production line’s annual capacity to over six million mt of iron ore pellets.

Metso stated that, once the project is complete, Poltava will not only be able to substantially increase the plant production, but will also realize considerable improvements in the plant’s fuel and power consumption as well as plant emissions.