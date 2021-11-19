﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Metso to supply equipment for pellet plant expansion of Ferrexpo Poltava Mining

Friday, 19 November 2021 11:18:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply key equipment for the expansion of an existing production line at the iron ore grate-kiln pellet plant of Ukraine-based Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo.

The equipment, which is worth €18 million, will increase the production line’s annual capacity to over six million mt of iron ore pellets.

Metso stated that, once the project is complete, Poltava will not only be able to substantially increase the plant production, but will also realize considerable improvements in the plant’s fuel and power consumption as well as plant emissions.


Tags: CIS  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19 Nov

Russia’s Mechel posts net profit for Jan-Sept
16 Nov

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 15.2 percent in Jan-Sept
11 Nov

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 2.7 percent in Jan-Oct
04 Nov

Metinvest’s pig iron output up 11 percent in Jan-Sept
22 Oct

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output and sales rise in Jan-Sept