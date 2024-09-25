Metso Outotec to supply iron ore pelletizing plant to China’s Ruifeng

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply a traveling grate iron ore pelletizing plant to China-based Ruifeng Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. The three-meter-wide pelletizing line will have an annual capacity of 1.7 million mt.

The plant will replace the company’s several shaft furnaces, with the aim to reduce carbon emissions. Pellet production at the Ruifeng plant is estimated to start in 2025.

According to the statement, Metso’s iron ore pelletizing process ensures high performance and quality, as well as decreased energy consumption and emissions.