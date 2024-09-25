 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Metso...

Metso Outotec to supply iron ore pelletizing plant to China’s Ruifeng

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 11:48:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply a traveling grate iron ore pelletizing plant to China-based Ruifeng Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. The three-meter-wide pelletizing line will have an annual capacity of 1.7 million mt.

The plant will replace the company’s several shaft furnaces, with the aim to reduce carbon emissions. Pellet production at the Ruifeng plant is estimated to start in 2025.

According to the statement, Metso’s iron ore pelletizing process ensures high performance and quality, as well as decreased energy consumption and emissions.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC offer prices see slight rises

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 25, 2024

25 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices increase just slightly, more rises expected

25 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Hunan Valin Steel speeds up construction of second phase of silicon steel project

25 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 8.1% in mid-Sept

25 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China billet price drops again due to futures, iron ore slump, poor demand support

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices up $16/mt in two weeks, but negative start to new week

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 39, 2024

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during Sept 9-15

23 Sep | Steel News