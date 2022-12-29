﻿
English
Metinvest resumes BOF operations at Kamet Steel

Thursday, 29 December 2022 11:53:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Kamet Steel, which is a part of Metinvest holding, has resumed operations at its BOF shop. Previously, the company was forced to suspend the functioning of the complex, given the power supply restrictions resulting from heavy enemy shelling.

During the forced downtime, the mill’s team had been working on the restart of the continuous casting machines, repairing the crane equipment, and audited mechanical, electrical and power equipment of both blast furnaces.

According to Metinvest’s official statement, Kamet Steel has restarted BF No. 2 and CCM No. 3. It intends to continue operations provided that the power supply remains uninterrupted and if the other related equipment is launched.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Metinvest 

