Metallus reports higher net sales for Q3

US-based steelmaker, Metallus, has shared its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

The company reported third quarter net sales of $305.9 million and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. In the same quarter in 2024, net sales were $227.2 million and the net loss was $5.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

The company’s shipments totaled 163,100 mt, decreasing by 4,600 mt sequentially, or 3 percent month on month, driven by lower energy and industrial shipments. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, shipments increased by 36 percent driven by higher shipments across all end-markets.

"We delivered another quarter of solid results, benefiting from steady demand, improving operational performance and favorable product mix, led by continued strength in aerospace and defense shipments," said Mike Williams, CEO of Metallus. “Safety and operational excellence remain top priorities, and we're seeing those efforts pay off internally and externally. Recently we were honored with the Safety Culture Improvement Award from the Metals Service Center Institute in recognition of our collaborative approach to workplace safety. Additionally, we recently completed a majority of our planned annual shutdown maintenance which is critical to ensuring a strong start to 2026.”

Williams continued, "As we approach year-end and begin planning for 2026, we remain on schedule with the installation of new assets that will enhance our operational capabilities and continue to work collaboratively with our customers to deliver both established and new solutions - underscoring the increasing demand for our domestic specialty steel. Our focus on the growing aerospace and defense market continues to provide opportunities as we recently secured new 2026 programs with key customers. We remain committed to safely delivering sustained profitability and cash flow across all market environments.”